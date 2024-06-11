Central Indiana poised for humid, 90-degree temps this week as first hot swell approaches

Hotter weather this week could bake most of Central Indiana in humid temperatures hovering in the low to mid-90s, according to local meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

NWS issued a notice Tuesday on social media for Hoosiers to plan ahead by limiting outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water. Here's what we know.

How soon could Indianapolis see 90 degree weather?

By Thursday, temperatures could reach 90 degrees around the Indianapolis area, said NWS.

"Afternoon temperatures will rapidly ramp up toward the end of the week with multiple shots to see our first 90 degree day," NWS meteorologists said on X, formerly Twitter. Experts say that isn't unusual for Central Indiana.

What month does it get hot in Indiana?

"Usually by the first or second week of June is, climatologically, when we see our first 90 degree day so we're right on track," said Andrew White, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Central Indiana.

The hottest weather could hit large swaths of the Midwest by next Tuesday, June 18, stretching into June 24. White recommended people be prepared for the season's first big hot swell.

"Your body could be a little thrown off," White said. "We want people to drink extra water if they're outside and take breaks in the shade. With this being the first stretch of 90s, there's definitely a higher threat for heat exhaustion."

What are symptoms of heat exhaustion?

Signs of heat exhaustion include these symptoms:

Dizziness or fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Experts say if you or someone else is experiencing heat exhaustion to drink cool water, seek air-conditioning, take a cool shower or use a cold compress to alleviate symptoms.

Central Indiana weather forecast, per NWS

As of Tuesday, the latest weather forecast from NWS calls for hotter temperatures across Central Indiana starting this week. Here's what local forecasters predict.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

