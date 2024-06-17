Central Indiana could see 100-degree heat indices this week. Here's what to expect

Hotter weather will cook most of Central Indiana this week under stifling temperatures hovering in the 90s, but humidity could push the heat index even hotter, according to local meteorologists with the National Weather Service. Monday afternoon could see heat indices — or the temperature's 'real feel' — exceeding 100 degrees around the Indianapolis area.

NWS issued a special weather statement Monday urging Hoosiers to plan ahead by limiting outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water as a dangerous heat dome spreads from Texas to New England.

NWS issues special weather statement for June 17, 2024

"An extended period of hot and humid conditions is expected across all of Central Indiana through next weekend," Meteorologists with NWS said in a special weather statement issued Monday. "Daily high temperatures in the low to mid-90s with heat indices approaching 100 during the afternoon hours may be hazardous for sensitive and vulnerable populations."

Another hot 🙴 humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100! Widely scattered storms may develop this afternoon with brief periods of heavy rain and lightning. Most areas will likely remain dry, so do not count on a rogue storm for heat relief. #inwx pic.twitter.com/KYOMSHKsvu — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 17, 2024

Forecasters recommend Hoosiers take extra precautions if they plan to go outside during the afternoon when temperatures are expected to be hottest.

"Your body could be a little thrown off," said Andrew White, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Central Indiana in an earlier interview with IndyStar. "We want people to drink extra water if they're outside and take breaks in the shade. With this being the first stretch of 90s, there's definitely a higher threat for heat exhaustion."

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion?

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include the following signs:

Dizziness or fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Experts say if you or someone else is experiencing heat exhaustion drink cool water, seek air-conditioning, take a cool shower or use a cold compress to alleviate symptoms.

Potentially dangerous heat is expected for much of the week. Start planning now on how you'll be keeping cool! #INwx #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/n3Hv2mkGwZ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 16, 2024

Central Indiana weather forecast, per NWS

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday, Juneteenth: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light south southwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

While the upcoming stretch of hot weather is common during the summer, it's still important to take precautions to stay safe in the heat, especially for vulnerable populations. Check up on those who may be more at risk to heat related illnesses this week. #heatsafety #inwx pic.twitter.com/PNVTQ4zIqV — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 16, 2024

Mientras el próximo periodo de temperaturas altas son comunes durante el verano, todavía es importante que tome precauciones para mantenerse seguro en el calor, especialmente para las poblaciones vulnerables. #inwx pic.twitter.com/rh9fHssjEW — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 16, 2024

How to stay safe during hot weather

Older Hoosiers and young children, experts warn, are the most at risk during periods of extreme heat. Here's what they recommend doing to stay safe:

The American Red Cross

Stay hydrated and avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

Electric fans may not provide relief, instead take a cooling shower or bath and find an air-conditioned space.

The National Weather Service

Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods like fruits or salad.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothes.

Head to a public library or other space with air conditioning.

Heat-related illnesses can be dangerous and even deadly. Learn what symptoms to look out for and how to properly treat someone who is suffering.

