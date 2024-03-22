Central Illinois man accused of child sexual abuse with several potential victims

An Illinois man is being held awaiting trial on three counts of alleged child sexual abuse across the state.

George R. Kesek, 26, is currently being held in the Knox County Jail on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that both they and the Galesburg Police Department received a tip of a possible child sexual assault that occurred within the county.

Both agencies investigated the tip and were able to find a suspect – Kesek – along with several potential victims. They also located others potentially impacted in places all over Illinois.

Kesek was interviewed by detectives at the sheriff's office, where they were able to determine probable cause to detain him. They also discovered locations in Knox County where he may have committed the offenses.

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into Kesek, noting that he may face similar charges in other jurisdictions.

