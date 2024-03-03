Central IL firefighters unite for rare roundtable talk

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire departments from throughout Central Illinois gained a little insight thanks to a roundtable talk.

Almost 10 departments met Saturday morning to educate each other about their experiences while on the job. Firefighters stressed the importance of sharing their struggles and triumphs, all to learn what goes into making a department successful.

Six-year Rochester Fire Chief John Archer mentioned that experiences like this are almost as rare as they are valuable.

“This was a one-of-a-kind. I mean, this wasn’t done for quite some time,” Archer said.

Chiefs, captains, volunteers, and everyone in between came to the table-talk at the Harristown Fire Protection District. Besides sharing coffee, they shared experiences. Thankfully, the three speakers had lots of wisdom to give out.

“We had an opportunity to help some younger firemen out, volunteer and paid, and dual-training and hands-on, which was kind of nice. I hope they learned something out of it today,” Tom Carbonneau said.

Carbonneau worked at the Chicago Fire Department for 42 years and held the distinct position of District Chief. He was one of three keynote speakers at the table. He said it’s vital for firefighters, both old and new, to communicate.

“I think it’s very valuable because you get input. You know, they learn something. You learn something every day in this job. If you don’t, it’s time to retire,” Carbonneau said. “But you learn something. Most important, I hope they took something out of this and it helped them.”

The other two speakers included former Harristown Chief Steve Gambrill and retired Chicago Operations Chief John Collins. Combined, the three speakers had 134 years of experience saving lives.

“They had a long-standing group of people here from Chicago and local chiefs that have shared their experiences. Well over 100-plus years of experience, which is hard to find at today’s day and age,” Archer said.

He said being able to take knowledge back to his own department makes everybody better and keeps his community safe.

“In the fire service, I was taking other people’s experiences, whether they’ve dealt with other situations you may or may not run across in your career, but it all adds up. I mean, every day is a training day,” Archer said. “If you can go to a session like this and come away with one tidbit of information that might help you save your life or another person’s life or other members on the department’s life, that’s what we’re here for. Just to gain experience and their knowledge is invaluable.”

