Central IL farmer nearly lost barn, hundreds of hay bales from high temperatures

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — While high temperatures sweeping Central Illinois this week caused air conditioning complications for many, one local farmer experienced a different side effect of the heat.

According to the Teutopolis Fire Protection District, a local farmer contacted the department on Friday just before noon with concerns that the hay inside his barn might ignite as it was getting extremely hot.

Firefighters responded non-emergency to the farmer’s barn where the farmer was moving the bales out.

Officials with the fire department said there was evidence that some of the hay had began to smolder, captured in photos the department posted to their Facebook page Saturday afternoon. They said while none of the bales ended up catching fire, they were hot to the touch.

They added that the property owner was close to losing hundreds of hay bales as well as a barn.

Photos courtesy of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District

