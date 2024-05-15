Central IL communities getting more than $56M for water infrastructure projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $56 million out of $205 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is getting distributed to several Central Illinois communities to upgrade water infrastructure.

Two low-interest loan programs make up the Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund Program: the Water Pollution Control Loan Program for waste and storm water projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects. Funds for such projects will go to 17 Illinois locations, including areas of Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas and Christian Counties.

Recipients meeting loan rules for the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate also received loan forgiveness. More than $20.6 million was forgiven within the $205 million investment.

“The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund continues to provide vital financial assistance to

communities and water districts throughout Illinois,” said Director John J. Kim. “Illinois EPA remains committed to helping to remedy deteriorating and failing infrastructure across our state by being a solid funding resource for communities in need of long-term, low-interest, and

subsidized funding.”

Here are the Central Illinois recipients and what their funds will to towards:

County Recipient Description Amount Principal Forgiveness Champaign Sangamon Valley Public Water District The District project includes several wastewater treatment plant improvements include construction of a new screening building, constructing a new chemical building, and replacing the disinfection structure. This project also includes the replacement of the Lake of the Woods lift station and rerouting its force main to a larger interceptor. $10,513,832 Champaign Village of Rantoul The Village will conduct wastewater treatment plant improvements including construction of a northwest lift station, a northwest overflow lift station, and an Evans Road lift station. $17,932,603 $5,000,000 Christian Christian County Water Reclamation District The District will replace existing headworks, install mechanical grit removal systems, and reconfigure the existing activated sludge tanks to anaerobic/aerobic/anoxic to allow for biological removal of phosphorus and total nitrogen. The project also includes construction of a new blower building, rehabilitation of existing clarifiers, rehabilitation and modification of existing pump stations, and installation of a chemical feed system to be used for backup phosphorus removal. $25,000,000 $5,000,000 Douglas City of Newman The City will rehabilitate the 150,000-gallon elevated water storage tower and replace the iron filter media and water diffuser at the City’s water treatment plant. $463,323 $226,512 Vermilion City of Hoopeston The City will make improvements at the water treatment plant. The proposed improvements will allow the City to upgrade/improve aging system infrastructure and address operational deficiencies while continuing to provide drinking water to customers and maintain compliance. $2,654,918 $1,327,459

For more information about this fund program, visit the Illinois EPA’s website.

