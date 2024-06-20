Central Hudson agrees to pay nearly $65M over botched billing rollout

Central Hudson Gas & Electric has agreed to pay up to $64.59 million to resolve a state investigation into a billing fiasco that led to a ratepayer revolt as thousands of customers were hit with overcharges pegged to estimated monthly bills.

Some $62.59 million of the payout will go toward improving the utility’s billing system and monthly readings and another $2 million – up to $500,000 a month – in fines if Central Hudson fails to deliver monthly meter readings on time.

The money will come out of shareholder, not ratepayer, funds.

The state Public Service Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the settlement agreement following a monthslong investigation that included a 123-page report by an independent monitor.

The billing mishaps led to a 2023 shakeup at the top of Central Hudson, which serves over 400,000 customers in seven mid-Hudson Valley counties north of New York City from Putnam north to Albany.

“This was an enormous blunder,” Public Service Commissioner John Maggiore said at Thursday’s meeting. “And I would just recommend that the incoming leadership at least consider that there are issues in the corporate culture that deserve a deep dive and a deep assessment. Assuming that individual motivations are laudatory, there are systemic issues that allowed for this problem to happen.”

Hiring spree

In a statement after the vote, Central Hudson noted that the independent monitor said the billing system has been stabilized after a hiring spree.

“Central Hudson has worked tirelessly to strengthen transparency and to rectify the billing issues our customers experienced due to the implementation of a new billing system,” the statement said. “We’ve hired over 100 new professionals to better assist customers, hosted dozens of community meetings to address concerns directly, ensured affected customers were fully compensated, and rolled out monthly meter readings to largely eliminate bill estimates. As the billing system’s performance has improved and as we have grown our team of customer service professionals, customer service metrics have improved considerably.”

The utility’s troubles began in September 2021 with the debut of an $88 million, state-of-the-art billing system backed by $21 million in ratepayer funding that would replace a 30-year mainframe computer.

Soon, customers were discovering overcharges deducted from checking accounts, while others received bills months late with hefty back charges.

A 2022 PSC report faulted Central Hudson management.

“Central Hudson pushed employees to meet the transition deadline, and despite significant efforts of those employees, the Company was not ready for the transition,” the report noted.

The investigation determined 8,000 customers were overcharged and another 1,000 double billed.

30,000 accounts impacted

Some $16 million in funds were automatically deducted from 30,000 customer accounts between September 2021 and June 2022 alone. One customer with monthly bills that averaged $500 had $12,000 and $16,000 withdrawn from accounts on successive months.

PSC Chairman and CEO Rory Christian took note of an audience member holding a sign Thursday that read: “PSC. Serve the public, not CHGE. Hold them accountable.”

Christian said that while the independent monitor has noted the billing system has improved outstanding customer complaints remain.

“We anticipate getting more,” Christian said. “This settlement does not absolve the company from addressing those individual complaints.”

As part of the settlement, Central Hudson shareholders will pick up some $8.2 million in back-billing credits to customers. And shareholders will pay an estimated $6.3 million for monthly meter readings.

The company plans to read the majority of its meters every month by the end of October.

Two Democratic lawmakers from the Hudson Valley — State Sen. Michelle Hinchey and Assemblywoman Sarahana Shrestha — are sponsoring legislation that would force a public takeover of the privately-run utility.

