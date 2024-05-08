Central High School students to get an up-close look at Colorado Supreme Court proceedings

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases on Thursday in the auditorium of Central High School, located at 216 East Orman Ave., before an audience of students, the Colorado Department of Justice announced in a news release Monday.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Limited seating for the public will be available, and visitors must show government-issued identification to enter the school.

The visit is part of the Colorado Judicial Department’s Courts in the Community program, an outreach initiative the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals that began on May 1, 1986, and will be the first one conducted in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pueblo Central High School.

Courts in the Community was developed to provide Colorado high school students with insight into the Colorado judicial system and illustrate how disputes are resolved in a democratic society.

"These are not mock proceedings. The court will hear arguments in actual cases from which it will issue opinions. The court generally issues opinions within a few months of the arguments," state justice department officials said in the release.

A question-and-answer session, during which the students may ask questions of the attorneys, will follow the arguments in each case. At the conclusion of the second argument, the students also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the Supreme Court justices.

There will be a limited number of seats for the public. Video recordings from the two arguments will be available online within one to two days of the arguments at courts.state.co.us/courts/live.

All seven justices — Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright and Justices Monica M. Márquez, William W. Hood III, Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Carlos A. Samour Jr., and Maria E. Berkenkotter — will hear cases together.

The two cases being argued at Central are Terra Management Group et al. v. Keaten et al., and Kevin Matthew Dhyne v. The People of the State of Colorado.

Opening remarks will take place at 9 a.m. The justices will hear arguments in Terra Management Group et al. v. Keaten et al., between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.; arguments in Dhye V. People will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

For additional information, contact Jon Sarché at 720-625-5811.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments in front of Pueblo students