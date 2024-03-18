Central Florida university will offer degree in artificial intelligence

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Institute of Technology soon will offer a degree in artificial intelligence.

University President John Nicklow said during a March 13 State of the University Address the university is developing a bachelor’s degree with a focus on applied math, AI and data science. That degree would launch as early as this fall.

It will incorporate AI into the one-credit University Experience course for first-year students, and also has plans for certificate programs. It also will hold AI and space science workshops this summer for high school teachers.

