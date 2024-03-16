Central Florida universities become choosier as applications soar

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Acceptance rates at the University of Central Florida and Rollins College have dropped considerably in the past 10 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

But while these acceptance rates dropped, the total number of applicants has grown considerably. UCF had 54,977 applicants in fiscal year 2023, 23,157 more than they did in 2014. Rollins had a similar change seeing 9,022 applicants in 2023, almost a 50% jump from the 4,729 in 2014.

Other universities saw acceptance rates rise in response to changes in admissions. Stetson University had accepted 94% of enrollees in 2023, a 10-year high for the DeLand institution. That acceptance rate came in a year where Stetson’s applications were down, as only 7,344 students applied, a decline that has continued since the 2019 high of 13,330.

Read: Friday is ‘Match Day’ for graduating medical students across the country

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



