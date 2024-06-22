Central Florida Spotlight looks at affordable housing efforts in Central Florida

As population growth begins to outpace affordable housing growth efforts to fix the problem are underway here in Central Florida.

On Sunday, Central Florida Spotlight sits down with one of the groups that is working with local, state and federal agencies to build affordable housing complexes.

Ryan Von Weller says his company’s mission is to provide not just affordable housing but also communities that residents can be proud of, while fitting into the fabric of the neighboring communities.

“Certainly, the gap is shrinking in terms of what you are needing and what we are building but even when we get the tools we need to build, we have a two-to-three-year lag from funding building, operating and leasing,” Weller said.

