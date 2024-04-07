Central Florida prepares for Monday’s solar eclipse

All eyes are in the skies for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The astronomical event is set to happen at around 1:45 pm and lasts for roughly three hours, until 4:15 pm.

The Orlando Science Center is ready for it.

“We’re doing a solar viewing party, said Zachary Mailhot, a science specialist at the Orlando Science Center. “It’s an all-day event; you can come as early as you want.”

It’s a once-in-a-generation phenomenon - the Moon will cast its shadow on Earth, leaving just a ring around the Sun.

Read: Orlando Science Center will open a new ‘Life’ exhibit this week

As many as 32 million Americans across 15 states will be temporarily in the dark.

In Central Florida, the view will be slightly different.

“We’re looking to have a partial eclipse here in Orlando,” said Mailhot. “We will have about 60% at its peak, which will happen around 3 p.m. on Monday.”

Read: Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map and timeline show you

The last time this kind of eclipse happened here in the U.S. was in 2017.

The one before that was more than 100 years ago.

“This is the last one happening in North America for about 20 years. The next one will be around 2044,” said Mailhot. “Actually, Orlando will be in the area of totality, perfect coverage, so that’s going to be a great time if you’re around in 20 years.”

Read: Solar eclipse 2024: Enter your zip code, see how eclipse will look from your home

One Orlando family visiting the center on Sunday is preparing for the phenomenon.

“My mother-in-law is traveling to Texas to go see it. We’ll be here. We’ll see it on the news,” said Karen Vallado, mother of two.

“It’s going to be cool to be able to do this with them,” said Nate Patterson,” the children’s father. “They’ll be able to see it with their kids. So, it’s such a cool thing.”

Read: Solar Eclipse 2024: Here’s how to use your cellphone to capture images of the event

If you’d like to see it from home, make sure you wear eye protection.

Ideally, you can wear special glasses, but if you don’t get a chance to buy one, you can make your own pinhole projector.

See the video below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.