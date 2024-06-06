Central Florida political operative admits wrongdoing in ‘ghost’ candidate scheme

Longtime Central Florida political operative Eric Foglesong, a key player in the 2020 scheme to use “ghost” candidates to promote GOP politicians, pleaded no contest to campaign finance-related charges on Thursday.

As part of the plea deal, Foglesong agreed to serve five years of probation and pay $14,175 toward the cost of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation into the matter.

Foglesong, 47, was accused of helping independent candidate Jestine Iannotti, who also has been charged, get her name on the ballot four years ago in the race for a Senate seat eventually won by Republican Jason Brodeur of Sanford. Iannotti did not campaign for the position but was promoted in an advertising blitz as a progressive alternative in an apparent attempt to siphon votes from Brodeur’s main opponent, Democrat Patricia Sigman.

In 2022, he was arrested and faced five charges, including three felonies: making two or more contributions through or in the name of another, the commission of a false or fraudulent act, unlawful use of a communication device, excessive contributions and false reporting.

He pleaded no contest to four counts of making contributions through or in the name of another and one count of making a cash contribution to a candidate in excess of the state’s $50 limit. All of those charges are misdemeanors.

At the request of Seminole County Chief Assistant State Attorney Stacey Straub Salmons, Judge Donna Goerner asked Foglesong during Thursday’s hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse whether he engaged in those offenses.

“Yes, for the purposes of this plea,” Foglesong responded.

Approached by an Orlando Sentinel reporter outside the courtroom following, Foglesong accused the reporter of being a “conspirator,” and said the paper had tried to ruin his reputation.

A press release from Foglesong’s attorney Jacob Stuart described the plea agreement as “a clear declaration of innocence.”

“Understanding today’s actions by the State, confirming their decision to dismiss all felony charges, allows Mr. Foglesong to return to his life’s mission – serving our community by offering his insights and expertise to others – being properly compensated for his unique knowledge and multiple experiences, which is sought after by many as a seasoned marketing and political consultant,” Stuart said in the statement.

The agreement allows Foglesong to travel for business and family-related matters.

This was not the first time Foglesong’s work as a political consultant ran afoul of the law: He previously pleaded guilty to stealing $20,000 from Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s campaign in 2018, though his adjudication was withheld so he was not convicted of the crime. He was granted early termination of his probation in 2022.

Two years later, Foglesong acted as a consultant to Iannotti, a former substitute teacher for the Seminole County school district, who was a political newcomer when she filed to run as an independent in Senate District 9. After qualifying for the highly competitive race, she spent several weeks in Sweden and refused to speak to reporters. She then moved to Sweden in the months following the election and still lives there, court records show. Iannotti also was charged in connection with the scheme and is awaiting trial.

Iannotti’s candidacy — and those of two South Florida candidates who also did no campaigning — was promoted by a pair of entities chaired by then-GOP political consultant Alex Alvarado, with nearly identical ads that depicted them as progressive alternatives to the Democrats in each race.

The candidates were promoted in an advertising blitz that was paid for by a dark money non-profit group run by consultants working closely with Florida Power & Light. In one of the other races, former state Sen. Frank Artiles is accused of bribing a friend to run. Artiles is still awaiting trial.

The Orlando Sentinel reported last year that, in addition to being one of only four donors to Iannotti’s campaign, Foglesong also wrote the $1,187 check that paid her qualifying fee to the state’s elections division.

The paper later unearthed additional links between the consultant and Iannotti’s campaign, including that an employee for The Whitehead Agency, an Altamonte Springs insurance firm run by a friend of Foglesong and where he once had an office, notarized a key piece of the candidate’s campaign paperwork.

Foglesong also used that office as a meeting place with Iannotti and as a drop-off point where Iannotti could pick up election-related materials, text messages included in the FDLE investigation show.

An acquaintance of Foglesong’s, Todd Karvoski of Orlando, was listed as another of the four contributors to Iannotti’s campaign but told FDLE investigators he’d never contributed to Iannotti’s campaign. He said the same to a Sentinel reporter who visited his apartment in April 2021, months before the FDLE investigation begin.

“I never wrote a check … I’m not even a registered voter,” he told agents, according to the FDLE report.

In 2022, a jury convicted former Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris of a misdemeanor for his role in the scheme. Paris, who was working for Brodeur at the Seminole County Chamber during the 2020 election, was accused of causing his cousin’s name to be listed falsely on official records as a campaign contributor to Iannotti.

Brodeur won the race by 7,644 votes, while Iannotti received more than 5,000 votes.

