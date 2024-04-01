Central Florida lifeguards rescue at least 43 people from rip currents over holiday weekend

James Tutten
It was a busy holiday weekend for lifeguards on Central Florida’s coast.

Volusia County Beach Safety said 43 people had to be rescued from the water.

Those rescues happened between Friday and Sunday.

Seven people were pulled from a rip current in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday.

Lifeguards said one of them was initially unresponsive but regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.

Lifeguards said swimmers should try to take to the water in front of a staffed lifeguard tower for safety.

