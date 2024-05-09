Some Central Florida highways begin testing new ‘Flex Lanes’

New “Flex Lanes” will soon allow drivers to use the shoulder of some highways when a crash is shutting down other lanes.

Channel 9 spoke with the Central Florida Expressway Authority about how it works ahead of a big presentation to their board.

If you drive on State Road 417 or State Road 429, you may have seen new black boxes overhead.

They’ve all been dark for months, but now they are starting to light up for testing.

The digital signs will show drivers how traffic is moving ahead and sometimes allow drivers to use the shoulder if needed.

All green means good to go.

However, if there’s a crash or breakdown, a yellow “x” means about a mile ahead, crews shut down that lane, so start moving over, and that flex lane is opening.

Then, right before an incident, you’ll see that red “x” showing you that the lane is closed and the left shoulder or flex lane is open to drivers.

The flex lanes could also be used for congestion management during the morning or afternoon rush.

If drivers don’t follow the flex lane signs, they can get a $164 fine and points on their license.

