Weather Alert Day: Strong storms, hail & isolated tornado threat possible Wednesday

Update:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Severe wind, small hail and even a tornado or two are possible.

Storms with isolated downpours and lightning will be scattered about, developing in some spots before the morning commute.

LIVE UPDATES: 8 dead, 38 injured in bus crash on SR 40 in Marion County

Wednesday

More passing storms will be possible for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, but they are expected to clear out by Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday look quiet and hotter.

Terry will update you on changes to the forecast live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

READ: Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants; is yours on the list?

Severe threat





Earlier story:

Midday storms will exit Brevard County before mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The chance for additional severe storms will remain as the system moves out of Central Florida before conditions quiet down through the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The next disturbance is forecast to approach overnight with chances for scattered rain, downpours, lightning, and potentially severe storms Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The rain is expected to finally taper away by Wednesday evening before things heat up for the rest of the week.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to the mid-80s across most of Central Florida, with forecasts in the lower 90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The weekend is expected to get off to a quiet start, but chances for rain will increase by Sunday when the next system moves into the area.

READ: Boeing reschedules first crewed launch of Starliner to perform additional testing

Saturday appears to be the calmer, more beach-friendly day of the upcoming weekend.

That next storm system will begin to develop through Sunday afternoon, with more rain chances arriving later Sunday into Monday.

READ: City of Orlando approves stormwater fees rate hike

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.