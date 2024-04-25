Central Florida continues to see sunny and warm weather

Central Florida’s sunny and warm weather will continue through the weekend.

Our area will continue to see warm days with highs in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

We will also continue to see cool nights with lows in the mid-to upper-60s.

Watch: Annual ‘stormwater utility fees’ could rise 46 percent for some city of Orlando residents

Our skies are forecast to stay clear with more cloud cover expected this weekend.

Highs near the 90s should return by the middle of next week.

Watch: Orlando Police make a child’s dreams come true

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the first tropical disturbance of the year.

The storm system came well ahead of the start of the 2024 Hurricane Season on June 1.

Watch: Early tropical disturbance could be warning of very active hurricane season

The disturbance is way out in the Atlantic and is forecast to stay out there before falling apart in the coming days.