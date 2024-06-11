Central figure in Operation Blooming Onion trafficking case reaches plea agreement with USDOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced that it has reached a plea agreement with Maria Patricio, the central figure in Operation Blooming Onion, one of the largest U.S. human trafficking cases ever prosecuted by the USDOJ. The plea agreement disposes of the pending charges, according to a court document filed in federal court for consideration on June 7.

U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg requested the Court schedule a Rule 11 proceeding and accept the defendant’s plea as set forth in the proposed agreement. The court document doesn’t specify the terms of the plea agreement.

The court filing is the latest update in the Operation Blooming Onion case, a saga that has stretched nearly three years since the DOJ unsealed the indictment in early December 2021. The plea agreement runs contrary to an April 18 court document that confirmed Patricio planned to take her case to trial.

The court document surfaces about four months after SMN reported that two defendants pleaded guilty to charges in the case, and eight defendants planned to plead guilty. Of those eight defendants, three pled guilty in a case attended by SMN.

Barry L. Paschal, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia, said in a phone call he isn’t allowed to discuss plea agreements until they are approved by the court. A plea hearing has not be scheduled yet.

A spokeswoman for Patricio’s attorney, Juanita Holsey of the Holsey Law Firm, said Holsey "doesn’t speak to people that are writing stories."

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news conference Nov. 22, 2021, to announce indictments in USA v. Patricio et al, Operation Blooming Onion, a human trafficking investigation naming 24 defendants on felony charges including human smuggling and document fraud.

Who is Maria Patricio?

In October 2021, a grand jury indicted 24 people for conspiring to engage in forced labor and other related crimes. Federal prosecutors say the defendants required guest farmworkers to pay illegal fees to obtain jobs, withheld their IDs so they could not leave, made them work for little or no pay, housed them in unsanitary conditions and threatened them with deportation and violence. Two workers died in the heat, according to the indictment. Court records say five workers were kidnapped and one of them was raped.

Following the announcement of Operation Blooming Onion, investigative reporting by USA Today, the Augusta Chronicle and the Savannah Morning News revealed that two Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) officials whose jobs involved protecting or advocating for farmworkers had links to Patricio, who was 70 years old at the time of the indictment. That story found that Jorge Gomez, a GDOL state monitor advocate who has since retired, is the brother of Patricio. While not indicted, his home was searched as part of the case.

Subsequent investigations found that a federal agent testified that GDOL officials were bribed by the alleged Patricio trafficking organization related to farmworker housing inspections, and a Georgia state senator routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors linked to Operation Blooming Onion.

Multiple civil lawsuits have also arisen from the trafficking charges. One civil lawsuit filed on April 5, 2023, in federal court by the Vedder Price law firm, consists of former workers claiming that Patricio and two alleged traffickers forced them to work in dangerous conditions with little to no pay, housed them in rundown motels and trailers, and subjected them to physical and mental abuse. That case remains ongoing.

