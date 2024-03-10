Central Columbia residents give input as city works toward urban conservation regulations

What issues are facing central Columbia and how the central city can keep its historic character in years to come were among questions community members sought to answer this past week as the city works toward urban conservation regulations.

Urban conservation is a means of development in a sensitive way to what neighbors seek, rather than mass redevelopment, said Tim Breihan, principal at H3 Studio, a contractor with the city's Community Development department on the project.

The central city is defined by the boundaries of Old Highway 63 to the east, Business Loop 70 to the north, Clinkscales Road to the West, and East Broadway, East Walnut, South College Avenue, and Rollins Street to the South. While a majority of this is Ward 1, it also has pieces of Wards 3 and 6. Residents here are almost exclusively lower income households, a project presentation noted.

The work by community members, city staff and H3 is in its first of four phases. A kick-off public-input meeting happened in December. From that, H3 and city staff were able to develop a draft vision statement from which community members worked off Wednesday:

"Building upon its desirable location, traditional neighborhood fabric, numerous neighborhood parks and diverse, distinctive homes, the Central Columbia Urban Conservation District will guide contextually-sensitive development, better connect residents to community amenities and promote reinvestment to strengthen the unique character of the neighborhoods and improve the social capital and quality of life for all residents, no matter their age, income or ability."

Residents review a section of a central Columbia map Wednesday at Columbia City Hall to provide feedback on what eventually will become central Columbia urban conservation regulations.

The feedback from residents this week will go into three alternate plans for presentation and discussion at an April 24 public input meeting. That meeting is where residents will hone in on one final plan for development into the urban conservation regulations, Breihan said.

One resident, who lives near Hickman High School expressed one of her top priorities was affordable housing, but also is worried about how closely the community feedback will be followed in the future.

"I think it is really great we are doing this. I have a lot of skepticism about how much this plan will be followed in the future by our elected representatives and our boards and commissions, but I'm glad to be here and give my input," said Rikki Ascani. "At the forefront of my mind is always affordable housing. We are facing one of the biggest housing crises in our known history. Coming to this table that is kind of at the forefront of my mind and building communities that feel cohesive but also provide the housing we so desperately need."

Another resident pushed H3 to hold even more public input meetings since the presentation took upward of 40 minutes, leaving residents with only about an hour to discuss and write notes on maps and feedback boards.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Residents give feedback on Central Columbia Conservation District