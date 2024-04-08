Central Coast will only see a partial solar eclipse
Central Coast will only see a partial solar eclipse
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Get your backyard glowing for just $25.
