Central Coast driver critically injured when cement-mixer truck overturns

Heavy extrication was required to free the critically injured driver of a cement mixer truck that overturned near Buellton on Wednesday.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident in the 1200 block of Jonata Park Road, fire Engineer/Inspector Mike Gray said.

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to extricate the truck driver from the wreckage.

Crews freed the trapped man, identified as Robert Thornton, 77, of Lompoc, at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Thornton was driving the 2020 Western Star truck north on Jonata Park Road at an undetermined speed when the vehicle left the road and overturned, CHP Officer Michael Griffith said.

April 3, 2024. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Thornton suffered major injuries due to the crash, Gray said.

The truck ended up on its side on the road that runs parallel to Highway 101 in the area.

Foggy conditions remained a concern on whether a county helicopter could respond to the scene to pick up Thornton for transport to the hospital.

Ultimately, Copter 308 was able land north of the crash scene near the intersection of Highways 101 and 154.

Thornton was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Jonata Park Road remained closed in both directions due the crash and investigation, Gray said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation later Wednesday, but drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, Griffith added.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP’s Buellton area office at 805-691-6160.