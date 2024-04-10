Central Coast could hit low 80s in some parts on Wednesday

TechCrunch

A Danish startup wants to help R&D teams automate lab experiments that require visual inspections, raising $20 million in a Series A round of funding to scale its technology in the U.S. Its machines sport built-in incubation that can be set to specific temperatures, with the corresponding data logged to ensure the experiments can be easily repeated. The benefit is that these experiments can be run 24/7 without direct supervision, freeing up technicians for other critical tasks.