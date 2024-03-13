The San Angelo Central High School Class of 1984 will hold its 40-year reunion this April.

The reunion will be held the weekend of April 19 through April 20.

Classmates are encouraged to join the class Facebook page San Angelo Central High School Class of ’84 to RSVP for the reunion and to see future announcements and details, or follow on Instagram @cheers_to_40_years.

Greg Thomas, a 1984 San Angelo Central graduate, became the first black quarterback at Central and at the University of Arkansas. He is the son of Allie Thomas, who coached the San Angelo Blackshear football team to a state title in 1950.

Here is the schedule of events:

April 19 – Meet at Troubadours,1605 S. Chadbourne, from 7 p.m. through closing.

"We’ll be gathering on the outdoor patio," Paige Bickford, Central graduate said. "There is also a traditional restaurant/bar; dinner reservations are recommended for indoor seating prior or during the event."

Saturday, April 20 – CHS campus tour in the afternoon, time to be announced. There is a private evening event at Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson, from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will be a catered dinner and cash bar with music and dancing.

For more information, classmates may contact Patti McCrary Otte at patti@otte.us or Bickford at bickford@wcc.net.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Central class of 1984 to hold 40-year reunion in April