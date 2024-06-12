Central Bucks will not challenge ex-superintendent's $700K settlement. Here's why

The Central Bucks School Board will not challenge the $700,000 controversial severance agreement for former superintendent Abram Lucabaugh, saying the amount of money the district could potentially be reimbursed is not worth it.

“If we lose this case, the consequences are extreme,” board President Karen Smith said. “We have spent the past four months deliberating this case. The risk is greater than the reward.”

The board announced the decision Tuesday at its board meeting after a four-month legal review into the 11th-hour agreement approved by the previous GOP-majority school board last November.

Lucabaugh and the former board described the separation as mutual, but it came one week after the Republican-majority board was defeated in the general election, and four months after the board gave Lucabaugh an early contract renewal increasing his salary to $315,000 a year.

The severance agreement included a $274,000 payout for unused sick days, which appeared to violate a 2012 change in School Code that places limits on top administration payouts.

The change limited severance for superintendents with more than two years left on their contract to no more than one year’s compensation, but there are “some ambiguity” on other aspects of the payments, according to a press release issued after the meeting.

