Central Arkansas motorcyclists drop off nearly 1,000 teddy bears to help children dealing with domestic violence, trauma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of motorcyclists made stops on their rides to drop off teddy bears in Little Rock to help children dealing with domestic violence or other traumatic situations.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that nearly 1,000 stuffed animals were dropped off at the regional detention facility Saturday during the Central Arkansas Ladies of Harley’s annual Teddy Bear Run.

Central Arkansas Harley Owner’s Association photographer Kathy Rice explained how the donations could help a child in a stressful situation.

“Teddy bears always seem to sooth a child’s grief or sadness. I know I still have teddy bears from my high school days, but teddy bears just have a sense of relief to give a child in a stressful situation,” Rice said.

This year marks the organization’s 24th annual Teddy Bear Run.

