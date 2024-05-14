Central Arkansas free document shredding this Saturday in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday would be a good time to clean out those confidential documents from around the house.

AARP is having its Shred Fest in Little Rock from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. AARP membership is not required and the service is free, but registration at AARP.org is recommended to speed up service.

The event is taking place at 1701 Centerview Drive, in the parking lot of the Redding Building in the Westlake Corporate Complex, across from the Heart Hospital.

Experts say shredding confidential documents is an important first step in combatting identity theft. Documents containing a person’s social security number, bank account information, address, or phone number could be used by thieves for fraud and theft.

According to a recent report by AARP, American adults lost $43 billion to identity theft in 2023.

Officials with AARP said a northwest Arkansas Shred Fest is planned for Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road in Farmington.

The Federal Trade Commission encourages victims of identity theft to report the incident at IdentityTheft.gov.

A non-perishable food drop-off will be in place during the event to support the Arkansas Foodbank.

