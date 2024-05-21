Central American weasel escapes from British zoo

May 21 (UPI) -- A zoo in England is asking the public to keep an eye out for an escaped tayra, a weasel relative native to Central America.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat said workers arrived to find the female tayra had escaped from its enclosure when the weld mesh was damaged.

The tayra was last seen wandering in the West Kingsdown area.

"She will not approach people but please do not approach, attempt to catch her or corner her has she will likely be scared and nervous in such a situation," the zoo said on social media.

Witnesses are instead being asked to contact the facility or local authorities and report the tayra's location.

"Our keepers are giving some extra TLC and banana and grape treats to her mate who is doing well," the post said.

It was not clear how the mesh surrounding the enclosure was damaged.

"We are conducting a full investigation, as it stands we cannot rule out foul play," officials wrote.