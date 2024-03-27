Centerville officer injured as citizens assist arrest

Mar. 26—CENTERVILLE — Police said a man armed with a box cutter first displayed it while stealing merchandise from a local gas station before fighting with an officer, cutting him twice with the box cutter blade.

The Centerville Police Department said dispatchers were notified of a robbery at Joe's Quick Shop, located at 1023 South Main Street in Centerville, at 6:28 p.m. Monday. The first officer on scene was confronted by a man identified as 56-year-old Kelly Joe Shiltz, of Centerville, who moved toward the officer with an "edged weapon," otherwise described as a box cutter in court filings.

A press release from the department said the officer commanded Shiltz to put down the weapon, but he refused and continued toward the officer. The officer used a stun gun, but it was ineffective. Two unidentified citizens came to assist the police officer in taking the man to the ground.

While placing Shiltz into handcuffs, the officer was cut twice on the wrists. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Court documents described the injuries as "superficial" and requiring six sutures.

Stolen merchandise valued at $38.37 was located in Shiltz's pocket following his arrest, according to court filings. Officers also said they located a "load syringe" containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Shiltz was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; assault on a peace officer while displaying a dangerous weapon, a class D felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance, a class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. He is being held at the Appanoose County Jail.

Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry said the officer's injuries could have been worse if not for citizens who came to his aid.

"Without their willingness to come to the aid of an officer, this situation may have ended much worse," Demry said. "It is comforting to know that there are people out there that have our back when it's needed. I cannot thank them enough for doing the right thing even when they weren't asked.

"I would also like to thank the staff at Joe's Quick Shop for providing valuable information to the dispatcher prior to the officer's arrival and assisting the officer with his injuries immediately after the arrest."i