Centerton ranked among fastest-growing cities in America

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Centerton is constantly growing.

Dale and Jeanette Harris have been driving to Centerton to visit their family for many years.

“Centerton is a good place to live from what I understand. We haven’t lived here but my niece and nephew, they live here. They like it, they like the area,” Dale said. “By leaps and bounds that it’s really changed. The town has grown. None of this was here when we were growing up.”

The couple noticed a lot of people had moved into the city.

“Housing filling up as fast as they can get one built,” Dale said.

The couple says they do not have plans to move anywhere but if they did, they would consider moving here.

“Because of the way it’s grown and still growing,” Dale said.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Centerton is the sixth-fastest growing city in the U.S. for cities in Northeast and Midwest with at least 20,000 people and the population of Centerton has increased 11.2% between July 2022 and July 2023.

“I was surprised to see that. I mean, because we’ve been growing at a record pace not just Centerton, but all of northwest Arkansas,” Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said.

On the other hand, Edwards was also glad to see this data.

“Because we are growing a city here and we’re always looking for new businesses of retail to come here. So hopefully that’ll maybe spark some interest in Arkansas and especially our community,” Edwards said.

Dianne Morrison-Lloyd, senior planner and planning manager for Centerton, says this data means that the city’s planning department is very busy.

They are currently reviewing 14 preliminary developments and they have 11 developments that are in construction.

These include apartments and new businesses. The city made a comprehensive plan in 2022 to keep up with growth.

“Usually it’s every five years, but because we are one of the fastest growing cities, not just in Arkansas, but in the United States we’re thinking, maybe we need to reconsider some of these things that we have in our land use plan,” Morrison-Lloyd said.

The city has enough land to build more houses to accommodate new residents but there are some limiting factors like preserving open space.

“Because we’re known for all of our outdoor activities and hiking and biking,” Morrison-Lloyd said.

And also water and sewer capacity.

“There’s only so much I can get a handle without having to go through and redo, you know, all of your existing infrastructure that’s been there for however many decades,” Morrison-Lloyd said.

With Centerton growing, that means more traffic.

However, the city is working with ARDOT to widen Highway 102 from Main Street to North Vaughn Road to help with that issue.

