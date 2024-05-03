Centers for Children & Families receives $5K to boost Kids First program

May 2—MIDLAND — Centers for Children and Families was recently awarded $5,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation for the organization's Kids First program that provides supervise visits and exchanges for client families so minor-aged children and teens maintain access to both parents during times of divorce or the family's separation.

The grant funds are invested in the "Security and Safety for Kids First Clients" with the presence of law enforcement officers. Law enforcement provides a safety assurance that contributes to the strength and effectiveness of this program for the local family court judges in Midland and Ector counties who refer to the program.

Rebecca Arons has served as the Kids First program director for 6 years. Her words exemplify their ongoing commitment to the program. "I see kids run into the arms of the visiting parent and spend time laughing, playing, talking with a parent whom they love and miss. Our volunteer monitors and security staff also get to observe how these relationships repair and new futures for the families begin," Arons said in a news release.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $27 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation. Our Kids First clients, law enforcement officers, volunteers and staff are all very grateful that Centers was selected as a grant recipient of the Texas Bar Foundation's funds this year.