CenterPoint Energy shares options for those behind on payments

CenterPoint Energy is urging its Ohio customers to review their payment options as the winter heating season is ending.

A spokesperson from CenterPoint Energy reminds customers who may be behind on their payments to contact the company online or call 1-800-227-1376 to make arrangements and avoid potential disconnection.

>> Carillon Park bald eagles seen feeding at least 1 eaglet

“As the winter heating season comes to an end, we are encouraging customers who may be behind on their bills to contact us. Customers concerned about potential service disconnection or in need of bill payment assistance are encouraged to contact CenterPoint Energy immediately to explore additional support options that are available,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President of Gas Operations, in Indiana and Ohio.

CenterPoint Energy payment assistance options include:

Payment Arrangement : Customers who are having trouble paying bills can request a payment arrangement to pay off bills in smaller increments over a set time.

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)/ Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) : Any Ohio customer looking for energy bill assistance should contact the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA). Those eligible for HEAP must have an annual household income below 175% of the poverty guidelines. During the winter months, ODSA offers E-HEAP, which provides help to those who have been disconnected or threatened with disconnection once per heating season. For more information on HEAP or E-HEAP, call the ODSA at 1-800- 282-0880.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) : This payment plan is for eligible Ohio customers who require regulated gas companies to accept payment based on a percentage of household income. To qualify, annual household incomes can’t exceed 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP): This program supplies customers with energy efficiency improvements. To be eligible, household income needs to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. HWAP can help with services like furnace replacement or repair, insulation, air sealing, and hot water tank replacement and repair. For more information call the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership at 937-341-5000.

CenterPoint Energy offers various energy efficiency programs for its customers. To learn more, click here.



