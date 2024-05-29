Center Township police looking for 76-year-old woman with history of dementia

Center Township police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman with a history of dementia.

The woman may be driving a 2021 dark blue Jeep Renegade, Pennsylvania registration LZH2586.

Anyone with information is asked to call Center police at 724-774-3329 or the Beaver County Non-Emergency Number at 724-775-0880.

