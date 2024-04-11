Center Township police asking for information after gun, money stolen from car inside garage

The Center Township Police Department in Beaver County is asking for information after a gun and money were stolen from a car parked inside a detached garage.

In a Facebook post, police said the crime happened between 8 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was seen in the area of Lash Street and Bridge Street in the Sylvan Crest neighborhood.

If anyone has information or has seen anything suspicious in the area, they are asked to call Center Township police at 724-774-3329 or the non-emergency dispatch center at 724-775-0880.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW