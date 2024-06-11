The Center for Sustainable Communities at Stout looks at helping strengthen rural regions

MENOMONIE — Through the Center of Sustainable Communities, the University of Wisconsin-Stout is looking at ways to impact rural and local communities in western Wisconsin.

In establishing this center through access to multiple grants, the goal is to identify opportunities which include aspects of research, service learning, outreach, community involvement and student experiences.

“Various people on campus have done a lot of this community-based work that all fits under the umbrella of the center…” said Tina Lee, professor of Anthropology at Stout. “It is new as a center, but it is bringing together some of the projects that have been ongoing for years on campus in a variety of ways.”

Through these experiences, the hope is also to focus on these rural areas in building up environmental, social and economic sustainability. Ultimately, the center is rooted in a goal which aims at helping those rural communities.

Lee said they are currently working on creating the center with a few things still in process.

“The center’s role is to really help bring people together… to help facilitate those collaborations that might not happen otherwise,” she said.

“What I am hoping to use it as is an umbrella to organize my work with all of these different groups,” said Keith Gilland, assistant professor of Biology at Stout.

As the lead of the Red Cedar Basin Monitoring Group, funded by the Freshwater Collaborative, Gilland and his students assess the impact of trout streams and prairie restoration while working with Trout Unlimited, Prairie Enthusiasts and the City of Menomonie.

Through the Center of Sustainable Communities, he said there is also an “institutional sustainability” to it.

“Part of the worry is if I stop doing a lot of the stuff I do, it stops getting done. But if it is more of an institutional thing, where Stout is the place where this stuff happens, it is maybe more likely that someone else might take it up,” he said.

With Gilland’s experience in working with students, he said these research initiatives also prove a benefit for students in building skill sets and giving them real-world experiences.

An additional project that would fall under this umbrella involves a multidisciplinary team from Stout which will test technology by building a network of eight sensors to monitor farm fields. The research is funded by a two-year $175,000 Innovation Grant from Universities of Wisconsin, and data collected will hopefully help farmers determine the needs of their crops.

In another area, Stout is working with UW-Madison and Grassland 2.0, a collaboration of farmers, researchers and public and private sector leaders, to establish a learning hub centered around agriculture issues in the Red Cedar Basin.

“From my side, I would like it to position Stout as the place to go for technical knowledge and also partnership-related resources for improving environmental quality in their regions,” said Gilland.

Whether it is fueling the research to improve the environment or bridging connections to address those concerns of the rural community, the hope is that the center will grow to become a central resource to communities in a variety of areas stemming from local agriculture to economics.

“Our ultimate goal is to be of greater service to our region and to local communities, because when those communities are strong then we all will benefit from that…” said Lee. “That is part of the Wisconsin idea — that universities can conduct research and teach in ways that benefit the state as a whole.”