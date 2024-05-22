The Center for Rural Development selects Knox County students as 2024 Rogers Scholars

May 22—The Center for Rural Development has selected Knox County students Ellie Collins and Braylee Callebs to attend the 2024 Rogers Scholars Youth Leadership Program.

Ellie, a sophomore at Knox Central High School, and Braylee, a sophomore at Barbourville High School, will join 100 high school students from 45 Kentucky counties this summer for the 27th annual Rogers Scholars Program. This is a record number of students and the largest class to ever attend the program.

Rogers Scholars — The Center for Rural Development's flagship youth program — is an intensive one-week summer program that provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to build their skills as the region's next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

"For the first time in the history of the program, we are expanding Rogers Scholars to give more young people in our region a chance to share in this amazing experience," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. "We have invited 100 of the best and brightest minds to come together this summer to strengthen their leadership and entrepreneurial skills, plan for their futures, and a develop a passion for community service."

The 2024 Rogers Scholars Programs will be held on the campuses of Lindsey Wilson College (June 23-28) and Morehead State University (July 7-12). Graduation will be held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. There is no tuition charge to attend. All lodging, meals, and program expenses (except for transportation to and from the program) are offered at no cost to the student.

Ellie is the daughter of Derek and Amy Collins of Barbourville. Braylee is the daughter of Jonathan and Samantha Callebs of Girdler.

Rogers Scholars was established in 1998 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) that "no young person should have to leave their home to find his or her future."

The program is open to current high school sophomores in 45 counties of Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service. Students must live in a county located within The Center's primary service area to apply for Rogers Scholars.

For more information about Rogers Scholars, please contact Amber Decker (adecker@centertech.com) or Amy Ellis (aellis@centertech.com), visit www.centeryouthprograms.com or call 606-677-6000.