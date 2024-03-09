‘Center for harassing:’ County says SC couple accused of cross-burning are chronic safety threat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A white Horry County couple is accused of burning a cross in their front yard, hoping to instill fear in their black neighbors, the Williams, who split their time between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach.

But officials say the late November cross-burning was just their latest act of community disruption — although the most serious.

That’s why Alexis Hartnett and her boyfriend Worden Butler should be forcibly removed from a 1400 Corbett Drive home under nuisance laws that have been used before to eliminate chronic lawlessness, 15th Circuit Court Solicitor Special Prosecutor James R. Battle argued in newly filed documents.

“Since at least 2021, Respondents Worden and Alexis have used their house as a center for harassing, assaulting, and threatening their neighbors and people in the areas surrounding their house, Battle wrote.

Routine activities in the neighborhood such as erecting a fence, fixing a plumbing problem, or delivering mail trigger violent and/or threatening behavior from Respondents Worden and Alexis. Moreover, ongoing law enforcement attention has not abated the nuisance activity.”

Butler and Hartnett are facing misdemeanor charges of second-degree harassment after allegedly using racially abusive language toward their Black neighbors Monica and Shawn Williams, and lighting a cross on fire in their direction over Thanksgiving weekend.

Using statements from several neighbors, government officials, police reports, social media activity and home surveillance footage, Richardson said Butler and Hartnett continue to misbehave and “continue to reoccur causing fear in the community and tying up valuable law enforcement resources.”

Battle’s 11-page filing last Wednesday was in response to a Feb. 21 motion by an attorney representing Butler’s mother asking a judge to toss the eviction order.

Included in Battle’s filing are previously unseen photos of five-foot-by-five-foot moat dug along the home’s rear fence line that Butler reportedly said was for “fish.”

“However, the trenches and condition of the yard coupled with … erratic and threatening behavior augments the fearful atmosphere they have created in the neighborhood,” Battle wrote. “It further shows how respondents .. use the property to carry out the nuisance activity.”

Battle said legal precedence exists for a judge to remove Butler and Hartnett, pointing to several rulings over the so-called “Yellow House” in Myrtle Beach that had become infamous for drug activity and violent crime.

Butler and Hartnett were originally due in Conway Magistrate Court on March 6 to answer for the harassment charge. Butler has asked for a jury trial, while a court-ordered delay has pushed the date back for Hartnett.

No date has been set for a hearing on the eviction request.

