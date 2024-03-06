Center discusses AI, autonomy and ag at conference

Mar. 6—CHAMPAIGN — A local institute plans to spend the day looking at both its past and future.

The University of Illinois' Center for Digital Agriculture will hold its annual conference at the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center today, with registration at 7:30 a.m. Presentations start at 8:15 a.m. and run throughout the day, and a poster and networking session is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The event is free and walk-ins are welcome, said CDA Executive Director John Reid.

"This is our fifth year, and we're celebrating this event," he said. "... As part of this celebration, we're also reflecting on what we've done the first five years and our successes and looking to the future."

Reid explained that the institute looks at "innovations in agriculture" and engages individuals from both the Grainger College of Engineering and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences to solve problems in the field.

The National Center for Supercomputing Applications and the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology have also been involved with the center.

Additionally, the CDA has industry partners and affiliates from other colleges and institutes, Reid said.

The theme of this year's CDA conference is the "future of digital agriculture."

Per the event schedule, topics of discussion include, but are not limited to, the use of AI in agriculture, "digital optimization" of the supply chain, and autonomy in agricultural robots and machinery.

When asked how AI can be used in the agricultural industry, Reid said that it has multiple applications, including "managing animals and crops."

"For example, we have some animal researchers that are trying to understand animal behaviors for monitoring from images and linking what you see in the image to what's going on with the animal," he said.

He added that researchers are also looking at how to use AI to understand "unsafe situations" for both autonomous and human-driven machinery.

The CDA conference is just one part of the fifth annual Champaign-Urbana AgTech Week, which also included Tuesday's AgTech Summit.