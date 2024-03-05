Centennial Corridor ‘flyover ramp’ from Hwy 99 to Westside Parkway now expected to open March 6

TechCrunch

Axonius, one of the bigger players in the world of enterprise asset management -- understanding and monitoring the digital assets and infrastructure that make up an organization's network -- has raised $200 million more in funding to expand its business on the heels of the company's growth. The investment is being co-led by Lightspeed and Accel, and it is coming in the form of an extension to Axonius's existing Series E of $200 million led by Accel on its own -- an investment that it raised almost two years ago to the day. As an extension round, the valuation is also remaining flat, at $2.6 billion.