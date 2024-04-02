Census: PA population shrinking, but here's how much Central PA counties grew since 2020

Central Pennsylvania bucked the state's trend in population decline between 2020 and 2023, according to the latest figures available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Overall, according to the figures, Pennsylvania lost 41,105 residents between 2020 and 2023.

However, counties in central Pennsylvania gained population over those three years, the Census Bureau reported.

Counties in central Pennsylvania are growing, according to U.S. Census Bureau

York County gained one short of 8,200 residents during that period. The 2020 census set the population of the county at 456,441 and in its estimate for 2023 was 464,640.

Lebanon County saw a modest increase from 143,253 to 144,252 during that period. Lancaster County experienced an increase from 552,989 to 558,589.

More Census news: A Census tale of 2 towns: Which population grew the most in York County? Which shrunk most?

More Census news: Census workers signed on because they thought it would be a fun job. It wasn't.

Other central Pennsylvania counties also experienced increases in population. Dauphin County went from 286,402 to 289,234. Cumberland County went from 259,479 to 270,738 and Franklin County went from 155,945 to 157,854. Adams County’s population increased from 103,838 to 106,748 during the first three years of this decade.

The state population declined during the same period, according to the Census Bureau, from 13,002,788 in 2020 to 12,961,683 in 2023.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Census: Here's how much Central Pennsylvania counties grew since 2020