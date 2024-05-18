Census: Modest growth in St. Charles, Lincoln and Jefferson counties

MISSOURI – Far suburbs and exurbs of the St. Louis region continue to see growth, while St. Louis County and St. Louis City both continue to drop in population, according to new Census estimates released this week.

Census reports modest growth in St. Charles, Lincoln and Jefferson counties from July 2022 to July 2023:

St. Charles County: 416,659 (0.7% increase)

Lincoln County: 64,699 (2.4% increase)

Jefferson County: 231,230 (0.9% increase)

St. Charles County

The top five populated cities of St. Charles County all saw gains with Lake St. Louis leading the way at a 1.8% growth rate over the last measured year.

O’Fallon: 94,074 (0.45% increase)

St. Charles: 71,800 (0.81% increase)

St. Peters: 59,413 (1.5% increase)

Wentzville: 47,497 (0.58% increase)

Lake St. Louis: 18,661 (1.8% increase)

Lincoln County

The four Census-designated cities of Lincoln County with at least 1,000 residents all saw gains with Troy leading the way at a 4.57% growth rate over the last measured year.

Troy: 14,591 (4.57% increase)

Moscow Mills: 4,017 (3.88% increase)

Ellsberry: 2,051 (1.5% increase)

Winfield: 1,602 (1.33% increase)

Jefferson County

The top five populated cities of Jefferson County all saw gains with Festus leading the way at a 1.97% growth rate over the last measured year.

Arnold: 21,059 (1.13% increase)

Festus: 13,443 (1.97% increase)

De Soto: 6,493 (0.76% increase)

Pevely: 6,064 (0.51% increase)

Herculaneum: 5,245 (1.66% increase)

St. Louis County & City

The top ten populated cities within St. Louis City and St. Louis County all declined in population over the last measured year.

City of St. Louis: 281,754 (1.55% decrease)

Florissant: 51,128 (0.78% decrease)

Chesterfield: 49,166 (0.36% decrease)

Wildwood: 34,851 (0.34% decrease)

University City: 34,096 (0.81% decrease)

Ballwin: 30,410 (0.72% decrease)

Kirkwood: 29,174 (0.39% decrease)

Maryland Heights: 27,575 (0.75% decrease)

Hazelwood: 24,863 (0.78% decrease)

Webster Groves: 23,449 (0.74% decrease)

