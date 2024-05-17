New census figures: Which central Pennsylvania municipalities gained and lost the most people since 2020?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg’s population grew 19% between 2020 and mid-2023, the most in percentage terms of any Midstate municipality and among the most in all of Pennsylvania.

That’s among the findings of an abc27 analysis of new census bureau released Thursday. The U.S. Census Bureau revealed — among other things — the July 1, 2023, population estimates for municipalities.

Gettysburg’s estimated 8,468 residents represent 19% growth in the borough, by that metric, since the April 1, 2020, census count of 7,108. (The greatest percentage increase of all, including smaller municipalities, was Penn borough in Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh, whose population grew 42% from 437 to 620.)

The top 10 Midstate municipalities, ranked by percentage growth since 2020, are:

Municipality County Percentage growth since April 1, 2020 Population as of July 1, 2023 Gettysburg borough Adams 19.1% 8,468 Millersville borough Lancaster 17.2% 9,252 Pequea township Lancaster 14.2% 6,266 West Manheim township York 13.9% 10,331 Marietta borough Lancaster 12.6% 2,954 Carlisle borough Cumberland 11.1% 22,341 North Cornwall township Lebanon 11.0% 9,433 Southhampton township Cumberland 9.8% 8,195 Silver Spring township Cumberland 7.9% 21,086 Franklintown township York 6.9% 543

Why all the growth in Gettysburg?

“People like history. We have great restaurants and businesses. We’re just friendly. We have a great school system. And it’s just a great place for families or singles to move to, or for people to retire,” said the borough’s mayor, Rita Frealing, who also noted a survey earlier this year ranked Gettysburg the most romantic small town in Pennsylvania.

In percentage terms, no Midstate municipality lost more of its population than Mifflin borough in Juniata county, whose population declined 2.6% to 518. However, that worst-in-the-Midstate decline was benign compared to declines elsewhere in population. No municipality lost a greater percentage of its population in just three years, according to the abc27 analysis of census data, than Decatur township in Clearfield County, whose population declined 36% from 4,565 in 2020 to an estimated 2,928 in 2023.

The 10 Midstate municipalities whose population declined the most in percentage terms since 2020 are:

Municipality County Percentage decline since April 1, 2020 Population as of July 1, 2023 Mifflin borough Juniata -2.6% 518 Mifflintown borough Juniata -2.5% 818 Port Royal borough Juniata -2.5% 793 Kistler borough Mifflin -2.4% 285 Turbett township Juniata -2.2% 956 Wells township Fulton -2.2% 488 McConnellsburg borough Fulton -2.1% 1,124 Lack township Juniata -2.0% 623 Lewistown borough Mifflin -1.8% 8,418 Juniata Terrace borough Mifflin -1.8% 553

