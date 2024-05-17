New census figures: Which central Pennsylvania municipalities gained and lost the most people since 2020?

Seth Kaplan
·2 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg’s population grew 19% between 2020 and mid-2023, the most in percentage terms of any Midstate municipality and among the most in all of Pennsylvania.

That’s among the findings of an abc27 analysis of new census bureau released Thursday. The U.S. Census Bureau revealed — among other things — the July 1, 2023, population estimates for municipalities.

Gettysburg’s estimated 8,468 residents represent 19% growth in the borough, by that metric, since the April 1, 2020, census count of 7,108. (The greatest percentage increase of all, including smaller municipalities, was Penn borough in Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh, whose population grew 42% from 437 to 620.)

The top 10 Midstate municipalities, ranked by percentage growth since 2020, are:

Municipality

County

Percentage growth since April 1, 2020

Population as of July 1, 2023

Gettysburg borough

Adams

19.1%

8,468

Millersville borough

Lancaster

17.2%

9,252

Pequea township

Lancaster

14.2%

6,266

West Manheim township

York

13.9%

10,331

Marietta borough

Lancaster

12.6%

2,954

Carlisle borough

Cumberland

11.1%

22,341

North Cornwall township

Lebanon

11.0%

9,433

Southhampton township

Cumberland

9.8%

8,195

Silver Spring township

Cumberland

7.9%

21,086

Franklintown township

York

6.9%

543

Why all the growth in Gettysburg?

“People like history. We have great restaurants and businesses. We’re just friendly. We have a great school system. And it’s just a great place for families or singles to move to, or for people to retire,” said the borough’s mayor, Rita Frealing, who also noted a survey earlier this year ranked Gettysburg the most romantic small town in Pennsylvania.

In percentage terms, no Midstate municipality lost more of its population than Mifflin borough in Juniata county, whose population declined 2.6% to 518. However, that worst-in-the-Midstate decline was benign compared to declines elsewhere in population. No municipality lost a greater percentage of its population in just three years, according to the abc27 analysis of census data, than Decatur township in Clearfield County, whose population declined 36% from 4,565 in 2020 to an estimated 2,928 in 2023.

The 10 Midstate municipalities whose population declined the most in percentage terms since 2020 are:

Municipality

County

Percentage decline since April 1, 2020

Population as of July 1, 2023

Mifflin borough

Juniata

-2.6%

518

Mifflintown borough

Juniata

-2.5%

818

Port Royal borough

Juniata

-2.5%

793

Kistler borough

Mifflin

-2.4%

285

Turbett township

Juniata

-2.2%

956

Wells township

Fulton

-2.2%

488

McConnellsburg borough

Fulton

-2.1%

1,124

Lack township

Juniata

-2.0%

623

Lewistown borough

Mifflin

-1.8%

8,418

Juniata Terrace borough

Mifflin

-1.8%

553

