New census figures: Which central Pennsylvania municipalities gained and lost the most people since 2020?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg’s population grew 19% between 2020 and mid-2023, the most in percentage terms of any Midstate municipality and among the most in all of Pennsylvania.
That’s among the findings of an abc27 analysis of new census bureau released Thursday. The U.S. Census Bureau revealed — among other things — the July 1, 2023, population estimates for municipalities.
Gettysburg’s estimated 8,468 residents represent 19% growth in the borough, by that metric, since the April 1, 2020, census count of 7,108. (The greatest percentage increase of all, including smaller municipalities, was Penn borough in Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh, whose population grew 42% from 437 to 620.)
The top 10 Midstate municipalities, ranked by percentage growth since 2020, are:
Municipality
County
Percentage growth since April 1, 2020
Population as of July 1, 2023
Gettysburg borough
Adams
19.1%
8,468
Millersville borough
Lancaster
17.2%
9,252
Pequea township
Lancaster
14.2%
6,266
West Manheim township
York
13.9%
10,331
Marietta borough
Lancaster
12.6%
2,954
Carlisle borough
Cumberland
11.1%
22,341
North Cornwall township
Lebanon
11.0%
9,433
Southhampton township
Cumberland
9.8%
8,195
Silver Spring township
Cumberland
7.9%
21,086
Franklintown township
York
6.9%
543
Why all the growth in Gettysburg?
“People like history. We have great restaurants and businesses. We’re just friendly. We have a great school system. And it’s just a great place for families or singles to move to, or for people to retire,” said the borough’s mayor, Rita Frealing, who also noted a survey earlier this year ranked Gettysburg the most romantic small town in Pennsylvania.
In percentage terms, no Midstate municipality lost more of its population than Mifflin borough in Juniata county, whose population declined 2.6% to 518. However, that worst-in-the-Midstate decline was benign compared to declines elsewhere in population. No municipality lost a greater percentage of its population in just three years, according to the abc27 analysis of census data, than Decatur township in Clearfield County, whose population declined 36% from 4,565 in 2020 to an estimated 2,928 in 2023.
The 10 Midstate municipalities whose population declined the most in percentage terms since 2020 are:
Municipality
County
Percentage decline since April 1, 2020
Population as of July 1, 2023
Mifflin borough
Juniata
-2.6%
518
Mifflintown borough
Juniata
-2.5%
818
Port Royal borough
Juniata
-2.5%
793
Kistler borough
Mifflin
-2.4%
285
Turbett township
Juniata
-2.2%
956
Wells township
Fulton
-2.2%
488
McConnellsburg borough
Fulton
-2.1%
1,124
Lack township
Juniata
-2.0%
623
Lewistown borough
Mifflin
-1.8%
8,418
Juniata Terrace borough
Mifflin
-1.8%
553
