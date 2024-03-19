New Census Bureau data shows slight population decline in Monroe County

New estimates from the Census Bureau show a slight decrease in the population of the Poconos last year.

Between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, Monroe County's population is estimated to have declined by 1,398 (0.83%), according to numbers released March 14.

Carbon County decreased by 35 (0.05%), while Pike and Wayne counties gained 671 (1.11%) and 178 (0.35%), respectively, for a total decrease of 584 people across the four-county region.

Nearby counties saw these changes:

Lackawanna: +373 (+0.17%)

Lehigh: +1,480 (+0.39%)

Luzerne: +892 (+0.27%)

Northampton: +1,191 (+0.37%)

Schuylkill: +598 (+0.42%)

Susquehanna: -30 (-0.08%)

Wyoming: -122 (-0.47%)

Overall, Pennsylvania is estimated to have lost 10,408 residents (0.08%).

Population changes since 2020

Since the 2020 Census, Monroe County is estimated to have lost 2,256 residents (1.34%).

But the rest of the Pocono region made gains between that time and the 2023 estimates: Carbon County, 705 (1.09%); Pike, 2,701 (4.61%); and Wayne, 113 (0.22%), for an overall increase of 1,263.

In other counties:

Lackawanna: +205 (+0.09%)

Lehigh: +3,183 (+0.85%)

Luzerne: +1,775 (+0.55%)

Northampton: +6,142 (+1.96%)

Schuylkill: +730 (+0.51%)

Susquehanna: -325 (-0.85%)

Wyoming: -170 (-0.65%)

Pennsylvania is estimated to have lost 41,105 residents (0.32%) from 2020 to 2023.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Census Bureau: Population of Poconos up since 2020 count