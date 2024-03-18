Census: These Arkansas counties grew the most in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than half of the 75 counties in Arkansas grew in population last year, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
39 counties saw an increase in population from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.
Benton County saw the largest population growth with a 2.7% percent increase or gain of 8,191 residents, according to the Census.
Three other counties saw an increase of 2,000 or more people, Washington, Saline and Faulkner.
Counties in the Northwest and Central part of Arkansas saw the largest population gains, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
Five counties in the state saw a decrease of more than 1.5%, Chicot (3.0), Desha (2.6%), Phillips (2.5%), Lee (2%) and Woodruff (1.5%).
Here are the 10 biggest counties in Arkansas (in terms of population):
Rank
County
Population Estimate
Percent Increase/Decrease
1
Pulaski
400,009
0.2
2
Benton
311,013
2.7
3
Washington
261,549
1.9
4
Faulkner
129,951
1.9
5
Saline
129,574
1.7
6
Sebastian
129,098
0
7
Craighead
113,993
1
8
Garland
99,784
-0.2
9
White
78,452
1.1
10
Lonoke
75,944
1
AEDI says just nine counties saw a natural increase in population (more births than deaths). Those counties were Benton (1,697), Washington (1,410), Pulaski (938), Craighead (449), Faulkner (351), Lonoke (97), Sebastian (93), Pope (47) and Saline (29).
For the full list of population numbers, visit the ADEI’s website.
