Census: These Arkansas counties grew the most in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than half of the 75 counties in Arkansas grew in population last year, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

39 counties saw an increase in population from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

Benton County saw the largest population growth with a 2.7% percent increase or gain of 8,191 residents, according to the Census.

Three other counties saw an increase of 2,000 or more people, Washington, Saline and Faulkner.

Counties in the Northwest and Central part of Arkansas saw the largest population gains, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

Five counties in the state saw a decrease of more than 1.5%, Chicot (3.0), Desha (2.6%), Phillips (2.5%), Lee (2%) and Woodruff (1.5%).

Here are the 10 biggest counties in Arkansas (in terms of population):

Rank County Population Estimate

Percent Increase/Decrease

(2022 to 2023) 1 Pulaski 400,009 0.2 2 Benton 311,013 2.7 3 Washington 261,549 1.9 4 Faulkner 129,951 1.9 5 Saline 129,574 1.7 6 Sebastian 129,098 0 7 Craighead 113,993 1 8 Garland 99,784 -0.2 9 White 78,452 1.1 10 Lonoke 75,944 1

AEDI says just nine counties saw a natural increase in population (more births than deaths). Those counties were Benton (1,697), Washington (1,410), Pulaski (938), Craighead (449), Faulkner (351), Lonoke (97), Sebastian (93), Pope (47) and Saline (29).

For the full list of population numbers, visit the ADEI’s website.

