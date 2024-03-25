Cement truck barrels off interstate into Concord car park, 14 cars damaged

Mar. 25—Deep tire tracks veering off I-93 in Concord mark the path of a cement truck that left the southbound travel lane of the interstate Monday, plowing through a packed car park and crushing several vehicles.

The operator of the truck, a man in his late 50s, was transported to a local hospital after police said he had a medical incident that caused him to lose all control of the vehicle and leave the highway on Monday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Daniel Livingstone said the operator was not impaired at the time of the crash but wasn't in control of his vehicle.

When the truck went off the roadway about 1:30 p.m., it barged through a chain-link fence, slid down an embankment and slammed into 14 cars — none of which were occupied — before coming to a stop against a row of vehicles in the back of the Park & Ride with its wheels still spinning. Bystanders jumped into the truck to shut off the engine, Livingstone said.

"We could be dealing with serious injuries right now, or worse," Livingstone said. "In our book, this is a win that nobody was injured. Cars can be replaced."

Concord police and fire personnel and New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene at 30 Stickney Ave. The operator, who works for Redimix Companies, was transported to Concord Hospital by the Concord Fire Department. The car park was closed for less than an hour.

The extent of the man's injuries and his medical status were not known as of late Monday afternoon.

Livingstone could not say how fast the truck was going when it ran off the road.

Redimix Companies has plants in both Bow and Bedford. Many employees and supervisors were on the scene as local tow companies transported damaged vehicles out of the car park and pulled the cement truck out of the muddy rut it was stuck in. Company officials declined to comment.

Concord Coach Lines, which operates from the car park, was assisting the New Hampshire State Police in notifying owners of vehicles that were damaged.