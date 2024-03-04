Celtic music, dance event set in Minerva

Traditional Irish band Bealtaine out of Pittsburgh includes, from left, Bill Buchko, Dylan Rooke, Conor Freeland, George White and Andy Morrison.

Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its 11th annual Evening of Celtic Music and Dance at 7 p.m. March 23 in the Roxy Theatre.

The event will feature the music of Ireland and Scotland, from traditional to contemporary, performed on Uilleann pipes, bouzouki, fiddle, penny whistle, guitar, bodhran, and vocals, as well as the Eternity Irish Dance Troupe from North Canton’s A Time to Dance studio.

Musicians will include traditional Irish band Bealtaine from Pittsburgh, Tom Freeland, Jim GraySmith and Jordan GraySmith.

Traditional Irish and Scottish baked goods, including shortbread, scones, whiskey cake, and much more will be available by donation, and chances will be sold for a Celtic raffle basket.

Tickets, $10 each, are available at the chamber office at 203 N. Market St. or at this shortened link, shorturl.at/avDW2. Unless the event is sold out, tickets also will be available at the door. The Roxy is handicap accessible.

All proceeds will benefit continued improvements and programming at the Roxy, located at 114 N. Market St. in Minerva’s historic downtown. For more information, call 330-868-7979 or email denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Minerva Chamber sets date for Celtic music event