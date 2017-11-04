Celtic extends unbeaten run to record 63 games

Celtic's Callum McGregor, second left, celebrates scoring during the Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and FC Bayern Munich at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

PERTH, Scotland (AP) — Celtic set a record Saturday for the longest unbeaten run in British domestic soccer.

The Glasgow club made it 63 games without losing in domestic competition — after beating St. Johnstone 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership — to break its own record that had stood for 100 years.

The run, which began in May 2016 with a 7-0 win over Motherwell, saw Celtic claim a treble — the Scottish league title and both Scottish cup competitions.

Brendan Rodgers' side eclipsed a record set between 1915 and 1917 under the management of Willie Maley.

Celtic has won 56 and drawn seven during the run.

St. Johnstone was the last team to beat Celtic in domestic competition.