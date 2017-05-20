Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo to leave Spanish club

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo says Eduardo Berizzo will coach the team for the last time on Sunday against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league.

Celta says it "can only show its gratitude for his hard work, commitment and passion . (during) one of the most brilliant periods we have ever had."

The 47-year-old Argentine, whose contract expires at the end of this season, has not commented on his future plans.

Celta has not said who will replace Berizzo.

A former Celta defender, Berizzo returned as its manager in 2014 after Luis Enrique's departure for Barcelona.

Berizzo maintained its attacking style and, despite losing top talents Manuel "Nolito" Agudo and Fabian Orellana, led the team to the Europa League semifinals where it lost to Manchester United.

Celta has also reached the Copa del Rey semifinals for the last two seasons.