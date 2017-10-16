Celta Vigo beats Las Palmas 5-2 with hat trick by Iago Aspas

MADRID (AP) — Iago Aspas got his first goals of the season in a hat trick in Celta Vigo's 5-2 win over struggling Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Monday.

After eight matches without a goal for club or country, the Spain international found the net once in the first half and twice in the second as Celta thrashed the home side despite playing a man down from the 52nd minute.

Emre Mor and Pablo Hernandez also scored for Celta at Gran Canaria Stadium.

Las Palmas got on the board through substitutes Vitolo and Loic Remy in second-half injury time.

Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco was sent off with a straight red card for a committing a foul outside the area while trying to stop a breakaway.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for Las Palmas, which dropped to the relegation zone with the result. The Canary Islands club has only two wins.

Celta, which moved to 10th place, dedicated the victory to those affected by wildfires that killed at least four people and prompted the evacuation of thousands in the northwest region of Galicia where the club is based.

Aspas was making his 250th appearance with the Vigo club.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league ahead of Valencia and Real Madrid.

