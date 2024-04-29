Cellphone video capturing deadly stabbing leads to murder arrest, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police secured a murder arrest over the weekend after detectives quickly uncovered cellphone video capturing the gruesome stabbing, according to court records.

Damon Wallace Jr. was found lying on top of the bloodied body of 62-year-old Timothy Dale Adkins on Friday night outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of Stephanie Lane, on the south side of Indianapolis. A knife covered in blood with a red handle was found nearby. More blood coated Wallace’s hands and clothing, specifically, his socks.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Adkins was stabbed in the abdomen and twice in his neck.

A resident told responding Indianapolis police they heard yelling and when they looked out the window, they saw a man assaulting someone with longer hair. The witness told police they yelled at the pair to stop and then took out their phone to record.

Police in a probable cause affidavit said the video shows Wallace, 40, wearing the same clothing, carrying a knife and stabbing Adkins several times. Wallace is then seen throwing the knife down and laying on Adkins’ lifeless body until officers arrived and detained him, police said.

Another witness told police they saw Wallace arguing with someone they didn’t recognize minutes before police were called but didn’t have any further details because “the situation escalated very quickly.”

Investigators in court records said Wallace did not answer any questions when he was taken into custody and asked for an attorney.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Video capturing Indianapolis stabbing leads to arrest