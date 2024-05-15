What are cell phone policies in Coshocton County school districts?

COSHOCTON − Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted met with school leaders earlier this year during a roundtable to discuss research showing cellphone use is negatively affecting students' mental health, academic performance and social well-being.

DeWine urged educators across the state to consider banning — or at least limiting the use — of phones in schools.

Last week, the Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation that would require K-12 school districts to create a policy to reduce cellphone distractions and limit cellphone use as much as possible during school hours. It passed the Ohio Senate on April 24.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce would create a model policy for schools that don't choose to create their own. The bill is up for DeWine to sign into law and would take effect on July 1, 2025.

Here's a look at the current cellphone policies at school districts in Coshocton County:

Coshocton City Schools

As outlined in the policy handbook, inappropriate use of personal communication devices by students during the school day will not be tolerated. They must be off or in silent mode. First offense will result in the student having six discipline points assessed and a warning, second offense is nine points and Friday school and third offense is 12 points and in-school detention.

High school students may use personal communication devices appropriately before and after the school day and during their lunch period in the cafeteria or commons area. Junior high and lower are not permitted to use such devices at all.

Ridgewood Local Schools

Cellphones are to be off and out of sight during the entire school day, unless being used as an approved bring your own technology device. First offense is the phone being confiscated and it can be retrieved from the principal at the end of the day. Second offense is a parent or guardian is needed to get the phone back. Third offense would have the student facing possible suspension or alternative school. Cellphones are not permitted at the elementary school.

River View Local Schools

High school students are allowed to have cellphones, but can't have them out in class. They can be out and used during lunch periods. Superintendent Chuck Rinkes said they are considering a change for next school year where phones are not to be brought to school at are or, if they are, left in lockers.

Cellphones are rare at the elementary school, Rinkes said, but any would need kept in a locker. At the intermediate schools, cellphones must be kept in lockers. Any misused and phones are confiscated and given back at the end of the day. Multiple violations could result in the student not being allowed to bring a cellphone to school.

Rinkes said he and other administrators have been on Zoom meetings with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discussing cell phone policies and the benefit of not permitting students to have them on their person during the school day.

"We've got kids that are coming to school for seven hours a day. The other part of the time, they're on their phone unless the parent is regulating the number of minutes or hours they're allowed to be on their phone," Rinkes said. "The problem is when they're on their person during the school day, instead of being an addition to the educational process, it's become a major distraction."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Cellphone policies vary in Coshocton County school districts